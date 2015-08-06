    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 12, 2016

74th Annual Golden Globes Award Nominations
Read More

December 9, 2016

March of Dimes Annual Celebration of Babies Luncheon
Read More

December 8, 2016

The Hilhaven Lodge Hosts Event on Jimmy Kimmel's Back Lot

People

See More
Read More

December 20, 2016

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays
Read More

December 19, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang out in LA?
Read More

December 12, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn Party in LA?

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
Read More

December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels
Read More

December 9, 2016

Private Dining Rooms in LA Perfect for Hosting a Dinner Party

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

December 8, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree
Read More

November 29, 2016

6 LA Homes With Luxe Fire Pits
Read More

November 8, 2016

5 LA Homes with Cozy Fireplaces

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

5 Furry Bags to Add a Cozy Touch to Your Winter Wardrobe
Read More

December 21, 2016

Gucci's New DIY Collection Is the Perfect Way to Treat Yourself This Season
Read More

December 20, 2016

6 Cool Charms to Dress up Your Handbag for the New Year
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

The Beverly Hills Hotel Pays Tribute to Marilyn Monroe

By Spencer Beck | December 6, 2016 | Lifestyle

Share

To mark Marilyn Monroe's 90th birthday, the star's favorite bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel is reborn.

The-Beverly-Hills-Hotel

Marilyn Monroe and her husband, Arthur Miller, along with her sometime lover Yves Montand and his wife, Simone Signoret, on the set of Let’s Make Love, filmed in The Beverly Hills Hotel’s Bungalows 21 and 22 in 1960.

Back in the day, when Hollywood was a small town, The Beverly Hills Hotel was ground/grand zero for LA’s celeb set. Having recently marked its 100th anniversary, the legendary “Pink Palace,” where Liz Taylor cavorted pre-Hilton/Kardashian times and movie moguls cut deals that defined American culture, is rebirthing its iconic bungalows (21 in total), with new décor, up-to-date amenities, and, in the case of five of those A-list abodes, a special Golden Age-of-Tinseltown sparkle that will commemorate some of the big screen’s greats.

Bungalow 1, a favorite of Hollywood’s “second” blonde bombshell, Marilyn Monroe (lest we forget Jean Harlow), will debut next year to much fanfare. Incredibly, this year would be Monroe’s 90th birthday. Famously, the 1950s sex goddess sensation, who off-set eschewed Bev Hills and resided in her own, residential bungalow in Brentwood, spent countless hours holed up at The Beverly Hills Hotel, dining at her favorite table (Number 6) in the Polo Lounge, and even filming a movie, the appropriately named Let’s Make Love, with one of her erstwhile lovers, French star Yves Montand, in Bungalows 21 and 22.

That movie, in fact, would be the penultimate one for the complicated actress, who died from a drug overdose, at age 36, two years later in 1962—the quintessential Hollywood cliché of a star created and destroyed by the system. Oh, but what a cliché! In this town—in Bungalow 1—Marilyn will always live on, a haunting reminder of the price of Hollywood fame in all its noir-ish, irresistible glory.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only invites from our luxe partners, like Fashion Island, where you can get great deals for Christmas!
 
 
Tags: beverly hills hotel actress marilyn monroe winter 2016
Categories: Lifestyle

PHOTOGRAPHY BY BRUCE DAVIDSON/MAGNUM PHOTOS

Popular Posts

Read More

December 7, 2016

LA Tastemakers Tell Us What They Want for the Holidays
Read More

December 5, 2016

How Victoria's Secret Models Stay Healthy During the Holidays
Read More

December 2, 2016

Taylor Lautner Chats About His New Film 'Run the Tide,' 'Scream Queens,' & How He Stays in Shape Over the Holidays

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE