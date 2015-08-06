The Beverly Hills Hotel Pays Tribute to Marilyn Monroe

By Spencer Beck | December 6, 2016 | Lifestyle

To mark Marilyn Monroe's 90th birthday, the star's favorite bungalow at the Beverly Hills Hotel is reborn.

Marilyn Monroe and her husband, Arthur Miller, along with her sometime lover Yves Montand and his wife, Simone Signoret, on the set of Let’s Make Love, filmed in The Beverly Hills Hotel’s Bungalows 21 and 22 in 1960.

Back in the day, when Hollywood was a small town, The Beverly Hills Hotel was ground/grand zero for LA’s celeb set. Having recently marked its 100th anniversary, the legendary “Pink Palace,” where Liz Taylor cavorted pre-Hilton/Kardashian times and movie moguls cut deals that defined American culture, is rebirthing its iconic bungalows (21 in total), with new décor, up-to-date amenities, and, in the case of five of those A-list abodes, a special Golden Age-of-Tinseltown sparkle that will commemorate some of the big screen’s greats.

Bungalow 1, a favorite of Hollywood’s “second” blonde bombshell, Marilyn Monroe (lest we forget Jean Harlow), will debut next year to much fanfare. Incredibly, this year would be Monroe’s 90th birthday. Famously, the 1950s sex goddess sensation, who off-set eschewed Bev Hills and resided in her own, residential bungalow in Brentwood, spent countless hours holed up at The Beverly Hills Hotel, dining at her favorite table (Number 6) in the Polo Lounge, and even filming a movie, the appropriately named Let’s Make Love, with one of her erstwhile lovers, French star Yves Montand, in Bungalows 21 and 22.

That movie, in fact, would be the penultimate one for the complicated actress, who died from a drug overdose, at age 36, two years later in 1962—the quintessential Hollywood cliché of a star created and destroyed by the system. Oh, but what a cliché! In this town—in Bungalow 1—Marilyn will always live on, a haunting reminder of the price of Hollywood fame in all its noir-ish, irresistible glory.