Mixografia Debuts Buzzy New LA Art Gallery

By Murat Oztaskin | November 30, 2016 | Culture

Share

Downtown print shop/fine arts institution Mixografia debuts a buzzy new gallery.

Mixografia.jpg

John Baldessari, Louise Bourgeois, LA darling Ed Ruscha! Mixografia’s legendary print collaborations with easel-loads of eminent artists have been displayed at LACMA, New York’s MoMA, Paris’s Musée d’Art Moderne… Now, with the opening of its atelier-adjacent gallery, it’s finally showing a curated selection of its own 700 works at home. The printer and publisher is named after a spectacular printing method, mixografía, whereby a mostly two-dimensional artwork is molded in rubber, its imprint transferred to a copper printing plate, and its texture and relief then printed simultaneously with oil-based ink onto heavy, handmade cotton paper.

Invented by Luis Remba, who with his wife, Lea, was the proprietor of the original studio space in Mexico City, the “versatile” process grants artists the freedom to use any combination of solid materials in a print piece, says Luis and Lea’s son, Shaye, who joined the business full-time shortly before it opened in LA, in 1984. The results are prints with remarkable detail in relief, texture, and volume. Every fold and crinkle in the plastic-bag installations from LA-based artist Analia Saban—whose latest series, “Paper or Plastic?” is featured at the gallery until January 14, 2017—are rendered in exact measure on paper.

Following Saban will be an exhibition (through March 3) of New York-based artist Jacob Hashimoto’s new prints, molded from intricate installations of miniature rice paper-and-bamboo kites pinned together to a rough wooden surface. “We are transferring artistic concepts into print,” says Shaye, 56. “We don’t want to interfere with, deform, or do anything to [the artist’s] idea. We want to be true to it.” Ars gratia artists! 1419 E. Adams Blvd., LA, 323-232-1158

Tags: culture art la art mixografia winter 2016
Categories: Culture

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF MIXOGRAFIA

