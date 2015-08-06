Betrand Gros, Suzy Amis Cameron, and James Cameron
Betrand Gros
Don Cheadle
Don Cheadle and Andrew Bastawrous
Chris Pine
Joseph Cook
Junot Ohki
Maria Bello
Christine Keung
Former Laureate and Pete Sellars
Michelle Monaghan and Sonam Wangchuck
Sarah Toumi, Junto Ohki, Joseph Cook, Rebecca Irvin, Oscar Ekponimo, and Christine Keung
Jean-Frederic Dufour, James Cameron, and Suzy Amis Cameron
Rebecca Irvin
Oscar Ekponimo
On November 15, 2016, James Cameron hosted the Rolex Awards for Enterprise as it unveiled its 2016 Laureates and Young Laureates. During the event, guests enjoyed a cocktail reception, award presentations, and a private dinner from Wolfgang Puck at the Dolby Theatre. Senior Laureates who were honored included Sonam Wangchuk, Andrew Bastawrous, Conor Walsh, and more.