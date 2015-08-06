By Erin Magner | November 21, 2016 | People Feature

Anyone can rack up a ton of Instagram followers, but it takes much more for an account to actually make an impact on our culture. Not so surprisingly, given its star-making heritage, Los Angeles is a city full of social media super-talents doing just that—from the DJ empowering women to rock the arts to the chefs mixing food porn with a pinch of politics. Here, these omnipresent—if oddly elusive— purveyors of current cool take us behind the scenes of their feeds... and to the LA spots they deem worthy of a double click.

RETNA | ART

@ironeyeretna

When Retna first started painting in the mid-’90s—back in the days of dial-up—he couldn’t have imagined how the then-nonexistent world of social media would impact his career. His murals, after all, have become some of the most popular selfie backdrops on Instagram today, both in LA and internationally. “Instagram allows me to reach more viewers and engage with them on a personal level,” says the artist, 37, who once gave his phone number to one of his 120K followers. (Seriously.) He’s been featured in over 30 exhibitions, and has collaborated with everyone from Louis Vuitton to Justin Bieber.

Most Instagrammed mural: Right now, it’s the one I have on Craig’s restaurant (craigs.la) in West Hollywood. The one at the West Hollywood library [is popular], too.

Artists I follow: @santedorazioofficial, @_revok_, @saner_edgar, @nunca.art.

Good vibes only: I’ve learned from other artists to stick to the art on Instagram and keep personal political views aside. I’m more enticed by stuff that uplifts my spirit, so why would I want to promote negativity on my feed?

Fraud alert: On Instagram, I get to be inspired by what other artists are doing and see people who are inspired by my work... and then I also see copies of my work! That’s something that happens to a lot of artists now.

Inspired by: I’m a big fan of architecture, and one of my favorite buildings has always been The Scottish Rite Masonic Temple on Wilshire Boulevard.

Favorite ’hood: My studio’s in Downtown and it’s interesting to be there... I just did a mural at The Row, and you should definitely see Cleon Peterson’s mural [in the Downtown Arts District].

Dinner pick: I like a good steak over at Morel’s at The Grove!

Dinner with friends: I enjoy Craig’s in West Hollywood, and Son of a Gun on West 3rd Street is really amazing.

Top gallery: New Image Art is one of my favorites. I collect from there and am fascinated by how the director, Marcia Goldberg, allows young artists to grow and lets them know that they can do anything.

Best view: I love Griffith Observatory, where you can look down on the whole city.

Low-key lunch: I like Mario’s Peruvian—it’s on Vine and Melrose.

Must-see murals: There’s an amazing El Mac and Kofie mural on West 3rd, and some good stuff by Beautify Earth in the Santa Monica region.

Art history: I used to be really fascinated by works from the Chicano Movement in East LA—they got destroyed for a while, but some have been refurbished. Check out the Olympic murals by artists like Frank Romero and Judy Baca on the 101 Freeway.

TARA MAXEY AND MATT POLEY | FOOD

@heirloomla

@ingredients4heirloomla

@yolkandflour



Artisanal catering company Heirloom LA makes some of the most photogenic food in the city—it’s best known for the “Lasagna Cupcake,” which became Insta-bait (and a go-to for entertainment biz parties) after appearing in the Wall Street Journal in 2011. But what makes Heirloom’s Instagram feed truly special is that it goes beyond food porn. “I’m aware that my posts about farmers or the drought don’t get nearly as many likes as a beautiful dessert, but we have a responsibility to talk about food politics,” says Tara Maxey, 46, who co-founded Heirloom with 32-year-old chef Matt Poley and now maintains its 57K-follower Instagram account. “There’s such a story to tell.”

Strength in numbers: We have three accounts—@heirloomla is the main one, @ingredients4heirloomla showcases local farmers, and @yolkandflour features all the incredible places Matt and I go to eat.

Most popular post: Our crostini stations! They’re basically just meat, cheese, vegetables, and fruit, but Matt approaches them like a floral arrangement and people flip out over them.

Social scandal: I was visiting a goat farm and saw a mother goat giving birth, so I filmed it and put it on Instagram. People freaked out! I’m sure I lost a lot of followers for that.

Foodies to follow: @smfms [Santa Monica Farmer’s Markets], @chefori, @proofbakeryla, @valleybrinkroad.

Most Instagrammable eatery: Ones that have natural light! In this age you’ve got to think about that when designing your restaurant. Grand Central Market is a lot of fun. There are so many places [to shoot] in there.

Buzzy cocktails: We live right by Sonny’s Hideaway, and bartender Jesse Phillips is always making these seasonal punches that are fabulous.

Best brunch: Gjusta’s doing such an incredible job. We try to get there in the morning before the Santa Monica farmer’s market.

Can’t-miss coffee: Civil makes a mean cortado, and G&B makes their own almond milk and does a lot of spins on Starbucks’ decadent coffee drinks.

Best view: We just did an event at Skyspace—that was incredible.

Most inspiring spot: Rustic Canyon—chef Jeremy Fox is so talented. His vegetarian dishes are so exceptional, and to me, that’s always a sign of a creative chef.

Workout of choice: Club Pilates—because they open at 6 a.m. Silver Lake Yoga’s fun at night.

Something sweet: I’m always impressed by Proof Bakery. Na Young [Ma] makes the best croissants in the city—they’re such a delicious mess. I can’t get enough of them.

JESSE MARGOLIS | COMMENTARY

@overheardla

While shopping at health food store Erewhon in 2015, Jesse Margolis overheard two women having an only-in-LA conversation—one that veered from egg-freezing to pit bulls. He wrote down their best quotes, posted them on his personal Instagram account, and was urged by his friends to start a spin-off feed. Fast forward a year, and each day Margolis now receives around 100 submissions of quippy conversational snippets for the official Overheard LA account, which is nearing 300K followers. (He chooses not to reveal his face or age to maintain anonymity.) “I think of each post as a six-second sitcom written by the city itself,” says Margolis, an LA native who works in documentary development.

Only in LA: People have done “overheard” stuff as long as there have been newspapers, but I think Los Angeles is particularly funny in terms of the way we exercise, the way we date, the things we covet.

Most popular post: It read: “He’s 31, but, like, North Carolina 31. Like, two kids and a mortgage. Thirty-one-year-old dudes in Los Angeles are just learning how to cook a fucking chicken.”

Satirists to follow: @brooklyncartoons, @textsfromyourexistentialist, @theonion.

“Overheard” hotspots: I get a lot of submissions from Alfred Coffee, Sugarfish, and markets like Erewhon and Whole Foods. And some of the best ones come from LACMA.

Old-school LA: My favorite sushi restaurant is Shunji on Pico and Barrington. He was a chef from Nobu back in the ’80s and ’90s when my parents used to eat there.

Best people watching: Abbot Kinney. It’s astonishing [that] this street that used to be full of hippies is now all Norwegian tourists eating olive-oil ice cream.

Best coffee: Funnel Mill in Santa Monica has incredible coffee and Chinese herbal tea. Really special place.

Most inspiring place: Mitsuwa, a Japanese Market on Centinela, or anywhere in Little Tokyo. Places like that you get out of your own context for an hour or two.

Food fave: Erewhon Market—nothing is more LA. Incredible health food store and some incredibly unhealthy dialogue.

Happy place: Bark N' Bitches is an all-rescue pet store on Fairfax. You can walk dogs or take them for the day if you're not looking to adopt.

Cultural experience: Museum of Jurassic Technology—either you get it or you don’t.

Most photogenic spots: Topanga Canyon, Malibu, Griffith Park, Downtown... and avoid all neon signs in nightlife venues. We understand what those look like now.

LAUREN “KITTENS” ABEDINI | MUSIC

@iamkittens

Kittens’ big break came when she was a brand-new DJ playing pool parties at Drai’s in Hollywood, where she was discovered and shipped off on tour with rapper Kid Cudi. Two years later, she counts Usher and A-Trak as mentors, has 38K Instagram followers, and is known for a sound that’s far less cuddly than her moniker suggests. “If somebody didn’t know who was playing they’d probably think I was a dude, because I like music that’s a little more masculine... everything has a gritty, dark, intense vibe,” says the 27-year-old musician, who also runs a DJ school for women.

Girl power: I get a lot of girls messaging me [on Instagram] to thank me for being a role model. I’m very vocal about empowering young women in the arts, because I know what it’s like to want to do something but not have anyone to identify with.

The edit: I only post a few types of things on Instagram: me DJ-ing at shows, beauty stuff, and my three cats, because they’re ridiculously cute.

Favorite comment: I’m openly gay, and people tell me I’ve inspired them to come out and be comfortable with themselves. That always strikes a chord with me.

Musicians I follow: @asaprocky, @feliciathegoat, @future, @annalunoe.

#OOTD style tip: Yonada on Melrose has every cool band T-shirt you could imagine.

Digital detox: I love to get a coffee and go to Echo Park Lake to decompress.

DJ hangouts: Low End Theory is a huge part of the LA scene, and there’s a spot in Downtown called The Lash that has all kinds of very specific parties—like, cyber-tropical bass night!

Prime nightlife: Avalon and Exchange are both amazing. Avalon has a night called Control where they bring in pretty big DJ’s and always curate a great lineup of openers who are on the come-up. Great place to find new talent, enjoy your current favorite DJ, and experience great sound/visuals as well.

Top shops: Larchmont Beauty is the best ever, and for streetwear I go to Supreme or FourTwoFour on Fairfax.

Best brunch: At Mustard Seed in Los Feliz, they know my order—I always get the chilaquiles.

Happy place: There’s a cat café called Crumbs and Whiskers that just opened on Melrose and Fairfax. All of the cats are from a shelter and can be adopted, and it’s a really nice, healthy environment for them to connect with people and find their forever homes.

Date spot: I love Cliff’s Edge in Silver Lake for a romantic dinner vibe, but Jumbo’s in Loz Feliz is great for breaking the ice.

Addictive workout: I go to Modo Yoga on La Brea—I think I might die without hot yoga.

ERIC RUTHERFORD | FASHION

@mr.rutherford

Three years ago, digital style guru Eric Rutherford was working as an event planner for brands like Gucci and Levi’s; Instagram was just something he dabbled in for kicks. But after being scouted by a modeling agent IRL, his career took a sharp turn—now a CFDA ambassador, he’s posing for W magazine, designing his own sweater line, and developing an online TV show based on his life. “I’m older than some of the people I’m doing this with, but my level of joy and curiosity is sometimes bigger than the guys half my age,” says Rutherford, 49. “That’s kind of my attitude with this—every day, just waking up and going for it.”

My Insta-M.O.: For me, Instagram is a way to share, to listen, and to understand people. I was a lonely kid, and to have something like this where I can connect to someone in London, Des Moines, Bangladesh... That’s one of the best aspects of this.

Handling haters: Sometimes people jump on the page and are like, “Listen, Grandpa, hang it up.” Truth be told, it affects you. But I’ve learned to take both good and bad comments with a grain of salt.

Most popular posts: I can post the most beautiful editorial, but the ones people like the most are the random selfies.

Fashion folks to follow: @edward_enninful, @georgecortina, @nickwooster... and I’ll even check in on @kyliejenner.

Snap-worthy style: You can always find fantastic vintage Rolexes at Wanna Buy A Watch or fun, cool menswear at Opening Ceremony.

For an LA night to remember: I would walk on the beach in Venice as the sun sets with someone that makes me smile—then, go to Norm’s diner!

Date spot: Tower Bar at the Sunset Tower hotel—for the view and the Old Hollywood glamour.

Most inspiring place: I find inspiration all over LA whether it's on the Warner Bros studio lot (where I shot a Friends episode), the Broad Museum to the see the Cindy Sherman exhibit, or a yoga class with Donovan at Wanderlust.

Can’t-miss coffee: Verve Coffee. I love the outpost in DTLA. But they also opened one on Melrose near my house, which has the perfect outdoor rail to hang out, meet a friend, or just watch people go by.

Top shop: As much as I like shopping online, I still love the genuine sense of theatre, imagination, and exceptional service from the team at Barney's in Beverly Hills.

Favorite workout: Equinox WeHo—I was pleasantly surprised by how much I enjoy the setting, the great classes, the friendly staff, and the fantastic magazine store outside. (I like to read on the elliptical machine.)

Healthy hotspot: I like grabbing an Acai bowl or Power Up smoothie at Earthbar on Santa Monica Blvd. They also offer B12 shots, which I get every 6-8 weeks.