    

Parties

See More
Read More

December 12, 2016

74th Annual Golden Globes Award Nominations
Read More

December 9, 2016

March of Dimes Annual Celebration of Babies Luncheon
Read More

December 8, 2016

The Hilhaven Lodge Hosts Event on Jimmy Kimmel's Back Lot

People

See More
Read More

December 20, 2016

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays
Read More

December 19, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang out in LA?
Read More

December 12, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn Party in LA?

Food & Drink

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
Read More

December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels
Read More

December 9, 2016

Private Dining Rooms in LA Perfect for Hosting a Dinner Party

Home & Real Estate

See More
Read More

December 8, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree
Read More

November 29, 2016

6 LA Homes With Luxe Fire Pits
Read More

November 8, 2016

5 LA Homes with Cozy Fireplaces

Style & Beauty

See More
Read More

December 22, 2016

5 Furry Bags to Add a Cozy Touch to Your Winter Wardrobe
Read More

December 21, 2016

Gucci's New DIY Collection Is the Perfect Way to Treat Yourself This Season
Read More

December 20, 2016

6 Cool Charms to Dress up Your Handbag for the New Year
Culture
Read More
Lifestyle
Read More
Watches & Jewelry
Read More
Magazine
Read More
Video
Read More
GreenGale Network
Read More
Media Kit
Read More

Search Our Site

Don't Miss Seeing These Lichtenstein & Picasso Exhibits in LA This Fall

By Murat Oztaskin | October 7, 2016 | Culture

Share

This fall, two low-key museums are serving up big-name art of the highest order.

Lichtenstein-Picasso.jpg

Pop goes the easel! “It’s a quintessential Pop Art moment,” says curator Bethany Montagano of Reverie, 1965, by Roy Lichtenstein, one of more than 70 of the artist’s print works on view at the Skirball.

While LA’s mega-museums are no strangers to art-world attention, two of the city’s less mainstream institutions are crashing the art party with knockout exhibitions.

In “Pop for the People: Roy Lichtenstein in L.A.,” running October 7 through March 12, 2017, the Skirball Cultural Center (2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., LA, 310- 440-4500) chronicles the NY artist’s pivotal time in LA, particularly his collaboration with print shop Gemini G.E.L. The 70-plus works on view illustrate, in fine-art fashion, LA’s mid-century “print renaissance,” says associate curator Bethany Montagano. By focusing on pop culture and printing multiple editions of each work, Lichtenstein helped democratize art by making it more accessible, “a social movement, in which [everyone] could participate,” says Montagano. “Lichtenstein changed the mode.”

Picasso_The-Bull_M197708305G.jpg

The Bull, 1945, 4th state lithograph, by Pablo Picasso

The same could be said of Pablo Picasso, whose undersung lithographs find the light in “States of Mind: Picasso Lithographs 1945–1960” at Norton Simon Museum (411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena, 626-449-6840), running October 14 through February 13, 2017. The exhibition showcases 86 pieces—many on view for the first time in decades. “That we’re able to show so many prints in every state [means we can] trace the evolution of Picasso’s compositional thought,” says associate curator Emily Beeny. As Picasso himself opined, “We must show all the pictures that may be underneath the picture.”

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only invites from our luxe partners, like Fashion Island, where you can get great deals for Christmas!
 
 
Tags: art la art artists pablo picasso _feature late fall 2016 roy lichtenstein
Categories: Culture

photography courtesy of the collection of the Jordan schnitzer family foundation. © estate of roy lichtenstein; © 2016 Estate of Pablo Picasso / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

Popular Posts

Read More

December 7, 2016

LA Tastemakers Tell Us What They Want for the Holidays
Read More

December 5, 2016

How Victoria's Secret Models Stay Healthy During the Holidays
Read More

December 2, 2016

Taylor Lautner Chats About His New Film 'Run the Tide,' 'Scream Queens,' & How He Stays in Shape Over the Holidays

View Digital Edition

 

 

Click here to read  
the Digital Editions

OR SUBSCRIBE TO THE PRINT EDITION:

SUBSCRIBE