December 12, 2016

74th Annual Golden Globes Award Nominations
December 9, 2016

March of Dimes Annual Celebration of Babies Luncheon
December 8, 2016

The Hilhaven Lodge Hosts Event on Jimmy Kimmel's Back Lot

December 20, 2016

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays
December 19, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang out in LA?
December 12, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn Party in LA?

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels
December 9, 2016

Private Dining Rooms in LA Perfect for Hosting a Dinner Party

December 8, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree
November 29, 2016

6 LA Homes With Luxe Fire Pits
November 8, 2016

5 LA Homes with Cozy Fireplaces

December 22, 2016

5 Furry Bags to Add a Cozy Touch to Your Winter Wardrobe
December 21, 2016

Gucci's New DIY Collection Is the Perfect Way to Treat Yourself This Season
December 20, 2016

6 Cool Charms to Dress up Your Handbag for the New Year
'Sunnylands' Explains How Palm Springs Became the Political Capital of the West

By Spencer Beck | September 26, 2016 | Culture

For half a century, Sunnylands has made Palm Springs America's Power Capital West.

Palm-Springs.jpg

Palm Springs eternal! Sunnylands, the subject of a new book from Abrams, has played host to a glittering array of celebs and world dignitaries for five decades, including President Barack Obama, who hosted the president of China, Xi Jinping, at the historic Annenberg estate for two days in 2013.

As election mania sweeps into full swing, Sunnylands, a new book from Abrams, pays tribute to a not-so-little western White House (make that “Pink House”) that for fifty years has made Palm Springs the unofficial western capital of the United States. Long before Brent Bolthouse and Leo DiCaprio remade the once-upon-a-time-Hollywood-cool Coachella Valley into the millennial playground for the rich, hip, and famous, billionaire publisher, philanthropist, and art collector Walter Annenberg (1908–2002) and his glamorous second wife, Leonore (“Lee” to intimates), transformed 200 barren acres in Rancho Mirage into a modern-day postmodern fiefdom for the rich, powerful, and famous.

Sunnylands quickly became a Disneyland for America’s political elite. Since 1966, every president from Eisenhower to Obama has made the pilgrimage west to play golf (the estate has its own nine-hole course), tour one of the country’s premier collections of Impressionist paintings (since Annenberg’s death, housed in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City), and otherwise chit chat–à l’intime—with the likes of political and non-politico party-ready A-listers such as Bob Hope, Frank Sinatra, the Reagans (who never missed the Annenbergs’ legendary New Year’s Eve party), the Queen of England (who stopped by for a Pimm’s Cup in 1983), and a varied assortment of glittering celebs and international jet setters.

Since Mrs. Annenberg’s death in 2009, at the age of 91, Sunnylands, the only great American “palace” of the modern era, has reinvented itself as a nonprofit “Camp David West,” open to dignitaries as well as mere mortals, who, for just $25, can catch a glimpse of that rare intersection of money, power, and exquisite taste (pre-Donald times!)—with an only-in-California pink twist. And unlike that famous house in DC, you don’t have to stand in line to get in.

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only invites from our luxe partners, like Fashion Island, where you can get great deals for Christmas!
 
 
Tags: politics palm springs books fall 2016
Categories: Culture

photography courtesy of White house photo

