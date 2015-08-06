Kate Beckinsale on Going Back to Her Film Roots, Working with Chloë Sevigny & Disco Dancing

By Scott Huver | April 21, 2016 | People Feature

Who doesn’t want to make out with Kate Beckinsale? Smart, smokin’ (and funny as hell), the badass action star goes all Jane Austen on us with Love & Friendship.

Lurex gown, Gucci ($5,700). 347 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-278-3451. Allure collar, Eddie Borgo ($275). Nordstrom, The Grove, LA, 323-930-2230

Kate Beckinsale wants you to know that she won’t hurt you.

She wants you to know this because, after 13 years and four movies in the supernatural, action-oriented Underworld franchise, with a fifth—Underworld: Blood Wars—due later this year, there’s some concern that she’s as capable of brutal physical violence as her tough-as-nails character, Selene.

Nothing—she assures you—could be further from the truth. And indeed, she’s fairly certain she’s delivered her last round of on-screen asskickings for a while.

“To misquote John Lennon, your public persona is what happens when you’re busy making plans,” says the British actress, grinning wryly (and looking barely 30 at age 42, an ability to avoid aging being one quality Beckinsale does seem to share with Selene). For she’s very aware that, after a promising early career full of romantic comedies and period dramas, it was her desire to expand her acting horizons into full-on big-screen action heroine mode that zipped her so indelibly into Selene’s skintight leather catsuit.

“That’s the big joke about it: that was the stretch,” she chuckles. “That was the, ‘Oh my God, everyone thinks I’m this Jane Austen character. I better do something that turns that around.’ My God, it worked!”

“There was something that was very liberating about having to become very, very good at stuff very quickly, with no experience—I’d never fired a gun or thrown a punch,” she says. “It still doesn’t feel like my comfort zone. I still feel like a huge fraud in that area.” The result, however, was a highly bankable tentpole franchise but also a more rigid overall perception of Beckinsale the actress—and she still got stuck in wardrobe as restrictive as if she were playing a 19th century ingénue. “Yes, Underworld also has a corset. I’ve never really gotten away from it. I’m never able to have a big lunch on a movie.”

Despite consistently strong notices for turns in a variety of film genres in between her green-screen work, none of those projects popped in the way Underworld, Van Helsing, Total Recall, and the like have—not that she’s sorry. “It is an enormous privilege to be one of the few women who gets taken seriously in a franchise like that. I don’t regret it for one second.” But they’re roles, she says, that “have sort of become what people think I actually am like—which is ludicrous to everyone in my life! I suppose it’s a backhanded compliment to the believability of the character, [but] I’m not sure that my career necessarily reflects my sensibility as much as I would like.”

Now, however, Beckinsale is moving forward, and in a sense she’s doing it by looking back. Her latest film is Love & Friendship, based on the novel Lady Susan written by—oh, the irony—Jane Austen, in which she plays a shrewdly manipulative high society widow scheming to keep her fortunes afloat while brandishing a wicked rapier tongue behind closed doors—all the better to showcase Beckinsale’s superbly droll comedic gifts (the actress is frequently, disarmingly witty in person).

Out of this Underworld! Silk jumpsuit by Escada ($1,650). 9502 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-285-0330

In an additional display of retro-serendipity, the film—praised by critics at the Sundance Film Festival, as was her performance—is scripted and directed by Whit Stillman and costars Chloë Sevigny: The three of them became sensations early in their careers after collaborating on 1997’s The Last Days of Disco back when, as Beckinsale notes, Lily Mo Sheen, her 17-year-old daughter with then-partner Michael Sheen, “wasn’t yet a twinkle in the eye.”

Back then, she remembers, she’d barely spent time away from England and was desperate to nail the specific American accent she’d been tasked with. “I had lots of [time] following Whit and Chloë and listening to how they were speaking and making prank calls to numbers I didn’t know, testing out this accent.” She admits her first foray to New York sans boyfriend, family, or friends was an anxious time, complete with full-blown panic attacks: “Like, ‘Oh my God, I don’t think I can do it.’ Then going, ‘No, I’m making the decision to not let anxiety win.’”

“I had quite bad anxiety at that age,” she adds. “Really bad panic attacks. I remember when I was offered The Last Days of Disco, thinking, Oh my God, none of my friends are free, my boyfriend’s busy, and my mom can’t come. I have to go to New York and be by myself. So I sort of let off into the unknown world of Whit Stillman and disco dancing… and I’m really glad I did.”

Dress, Jonathan Simkhai ($795). Neiman Marcus, 9700 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, 310-550-5900. 18k gold Tiffany T chain bracelet ($5,600), Schlumberger Cooper diamond bracelet ($135,000), 18k gold and white-ceramic Tiffany T cutout ring ($1,500), and 18k rose-gold, 30.52-carat oval cabochon orange tourmaline and pink sapphire ring ($43,000), Tiffany & Co. 210 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-273-8880

It was a smoother ride this time around (with, “obviously, far less disco dancing,” she deadpans), and she marveled at the opportunity for the creative reunion nearly two decades later. “I’m thinking, ‘Who gets the same director, the same co-star, and they’re both still playing best friends?’” she says. “I mean, I was so in love with the script anyway, but the fact that those two were part of it made it really special.”

“When I was writing it, I was thinking of Kate, that she was the best person for it,” says Stillman, who discovered that his leading lady provided sharp insight into the story that helped him perfect the script. Stillman had been both impressed and a little surprised at the level of Beckinsale’s mainstream blockbuster success following their initial indie film collaboration. “Obviously, for the action films she looks super-cool in latex, or whatever it is they put her in, but I think it was quite an unusual highway for her to get on, because she is very good at the other things. I think some people forgot all the good work she did before.”

Dress, Valentino (price on request). 324 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-247-0103. Spike Kinetic earrings, Alexis Bittar ($375). 8383 W. 3rd St., LA, 323-951-9803. 18k white-gold and white-diamond laser-cut square double ring ($8,664) and 18k pink-gold and white-diamond laser-cut square double ring ($8,664), Dauphin. Background art: Connor Tingley

Beckinsale reveals a key personal factor in her choice to put her professional life in full McConaissance mode: “The big thing is that my daughter is now 17-years-old and couldn’t be paid to spend time with me,” she says. “That’s a lie, but you know what I mean. It’s a very different situation than having a five-year-old or a ten-year-old. So I’ve sort of come out of that deep-sea dive of motherhood. It is my way of coming up for air and going, ‘Oh, I get to have a little bit more latitude for myself in terms of what I want to do!’”

In fact, Beckinsale’s recently embraced a long-simmering desire to write: She’s currently adapting a novel she’s optioned into a screenplay. “It’s an extremely dark sort of comedy,” she says, “a story about a mother and a daughter. It is quite an interesting period of time to be writing it.”

Beckinsale’s parents were actors—the popular British sitcom star Richard Beckinsale, who died suddenly when his daughter was only five, and television actress Judy Loe; her stepfather Roy Battersby is a prolific television director. Given that acting is a profession that runs in the family, does her daughter also have a taste for the business? “She definitely wants to [act], yeah,” says Lily’s mother, noting “she just did a school play and smashed it… I’ve started to realize, it’s like some sort of contaminant or virus for actors—and medics. It seems like those are the [careers]—If your dad’s a doctor, you very often become a doctor. But if your dad’s an accountant, you quite often don’t become an accountant.”

With her life now brimming with new, unexpected possibilities, she still feels very English at the core but also somewhat in “gypsy” mode. After living away from London so long that it now feels slightly unfamiliar, she is pondering acquiring a skill set she has dodged all her life, one which seems unthinkable for a Los Angeles “native” of nearly 20 years.

Dress, Valentino (price on request). 324 N. Rodeo Dr., Beverly Hills, 310-247-0103. Spike Kinetic earrings, Alexis Bittar ($375). 8383 W. 3rd St., LA, 323-951-9803. 18k pink-gold and white-diamond stacked ring ($14,968) and 18k white-gold and white-diamond laser-cut square double ring ($8,664), Dauphin.

“I still haven’t learned how to drive!” she admits. “And it’s so stupid now that my daughter is actually on the verge of getting a license. Like ‘Oh my God, I really have been submerged! My child that was in a highchair is about to tear off down the street in a large vehicle.’ How did that happen?”

She’s also looking to be more proactive when it comes to hitting the town now that her nest is a bit emptier. She admits she truly enjoys socializing, but sometimes needs prompting to close a novel long enough to put a fashionable ensemble together and venture onto the scene. “Because I was an only child for a long spell, I literally could stay inside with a pile of books for an indefinite period of time—to a dangerous degree. Like a hermit. I really could do that,” she insists, revealing that she often tends to linger, dawdle, and resist actually getting out the door. “Once I’m out, I usually have a nice time. It’s just the going in which I have to be kind of forced.” After that, though, there’s no beautiful actress-as-shy-retiring-wallflower pretense— she slips comfortably into Hollywood’s social whirl. “I’ve got enough people that I like and run into, and then I have fun.”

“I’m actually pretty good at having fun,” she adds with a sly smile that makes you believe her, and suggests that her earlier message is true: Kate Beckinsale won’t hurt you.