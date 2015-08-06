True Pablove 2017

| February 3, 2017 | Calendar

True Pablove is The Pablove Foundation’s signature family event and Valentine’s celebration. Approximately 600 attendees of all ages will enjoy a day filled with unique arts and crafts, music, delicious food from local restaurants, an incredible silent auction, and tons of family fun. Attendees enjoy many activities including creating Valentine’s Day crafts to brighten the day of kids in treatment at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Tickets are available for $75 in advance and $90 at the door. Children ages 2 and under are admitted for free. 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Casa Vertigo, 1828 Oak St.; pablove.org