The Humane Society of the United States Hosts To the Rescue! Los Angeles Gala sponsored by Live Nation

| March 30, 2017 | Calendar

The Humane Society of the United States will host its annual To the Rescue! Los Angeles Gala sponsored by Live Nation. To benefit HSUS’s Farm Animal Protection campaign, the evening will include a cocktail reception, gourmet vegan dinner, and live auction. Honorees include Sen. Cory Booker, D-NJ,–recipient of The HSUS’ 2017 Humanitarian of the Year Award, to be presented by Elizabeth Banks–and a special tribute by Emmy Award-winning singer, Rachel Platten, to the late Christina Grimmie–recipient of the Impact Award–which will be accepted by her family. Guests will also enjoy a moving performance by singer and animal welfare champion, Noah Cyrus. 5-11 p.m.Tickets start at $500. Paramount Studios, Backlot, 5555 Melrose Ave.

