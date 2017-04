| April 4, 2017 | Calendar

The 28th Southern California Spring Garden Show is hosting At Home In The Garden. A four-day event based at South Coast Plaza, the annual show will celebrate ideas that reflect Southern California’s landscape designers, and home and garden experts. Attendees will get 65 complimentary seminars on landscaping and garden design, as well as 48 gardening vendors to answer any inquiries or questions. April 27-30. 3333 Bear St., Costa Mesa, 800-782-8888; southcoastplaza.com