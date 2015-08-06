| January 5, 2017 | Calendar

Shop Super Street exists at the intersection of fashion, design, art, and contemporary culture. Exclusive accessories and ready-to-wear from leading fashion collections share space with cult skate and streetwear brands, plus specialty objects from a range of local and international artists and designers. The sale will feature Rodarte, Isabel Marant, Moschino, Kenzo, Sandy Liang, Rochas, Huf, Stussy, Apiece Apart, Carven, Newbark, Jenni Kayne, Opening Ceremony, Xirena, The Great and more up to 85% off. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 4300 W. Jefferson Blvd, Suite 5