Shane's Inspiration 16th Annual Star-Studded Gala

| January 24, 2017 | Calendar

Award-winning actor and musician Andy Garcia will emcee Shane’s Inspiration 16th Annual Gala, an international nonprofit dedicated to creating inclusive playgrounds and educational programs that foster social inclusion for children with disabilities. The theme will be Cuban cabaret-inspired “A Night in Old Havana” and will honor prominent special needs and disability advocates. 6 p.m. 1201 Vine St.; shanesinspiration.org

