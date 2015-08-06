Presented by On Location Experiences: Sign Up for Advance Super Bowl LI Ticket Packages

By On Location Experiences | January 18, 2017 | Lifestyle

ON LOCATION EXPERIENCES AND TICKETMASTER, THE NFL’S OFFICIAL HOSPITALITY AND TICKETING PARTNERS, ANNOUNCE ADVANCE SALE OF SUPER BOWL PACKAGES FOR FANS OF THE FOUR CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIP TEAMS.

For the First Time Ever, All Fans of the Remaining Teams Can Reserve Their Tickets in Advance

On Location Experiences (OLE), the official hospitality partner of the National Football League (NFL), in partnership with Ticketmaster, the NFL’s official ticketing partner, is offering an advance sale of Super Bowl LI premium ticket packages for fans of the four conference championship teams. For the first time, all fans of the remaining teams can reserve their packages now with verified tickets, including specific seat location, and only pay if their team advances to Super Bowl LI in Houston, Texas.

On Location Experiences’ focus on fans having true access to the Super Bowl and Ticketmaster’s desire to simplify the ticketing experience for fans was the genesis of this program. Fans of the four conference championship teams, including the Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, Pittsburg Steelers and New England Patriots, have the opportunity to pre-select their preferred ticket packages in advance of their teams making it to Super Bowl LI. Fans can reserve their packages now and select their seats with a $1,000 deposit to lock in the price. There is a no risk purchase guarantee as fans will only be charged on January 22 if their selected team advances to Super Bowl LI. Registered fans whose teams do not advance to Super Bowl LI will have the full amount of their initial deposit refunded. Super Bowl LI ticket packages for fans of the four conference championship teams can now be reserved at https://superbowl.nflonlocation.com/reserve.

“On Location Experiences is committed to making sure the ultimate fans of the final two teams are guaranteed tickets to Super Bowl LI,” said John Collins, CEO, On Location Experiences. “By reserving their ticket packages now, fans can rest assured with complete certainty and transparency they will have verified tickets to the big game along with an experience of a lifetime with unprecedented access to the biggest events of the weekend.”

OLE’s partnership with Ticketmaster guarantees the safety of 100% verified tickets with specific seat assignments, full transparency, increased efficiency and an unmatched VIP experience for fans. The collaboration between OLE and Ticketmaster is cemented on the promise of delivering the most personalized Super Bowl LI package options and fan experiences plus the confidence of a verified ticket.

As the only provider of Super Bowl LI experiences within stadium grounds, OLE is simplifying and elevating the fan experience by offering guests unparalleled access to exclusive game day, pre- and post-game parties created by visionaries in the industry including Sean Connolly (Kreate Inc.), Jack Murphy (Nomadic Entertainment), and Ricky Kirshner (Kirshner Events), as well as access to the on-field celebration following the Lombardi Trophy presentation, appearances by NFL Legends, savory cuisine from James Beard Award-winning chef Chris Shepherd and STK, top amenities, and first-rate entertainment. Expanding beyond game day, guests will also have access to Club Nomadic and the Texans House leading up to the big game.

Club Nomadic is the ultimate entertainment experience that travels to marquee events and destinations across the United States. During Super Bowl weekend, the 64,000-square foot, three-tiered structure will host star-studded immersive art and music events: http://clubnomadic.com.

Texans House presented by Courtyard will transform The Grove into a uniquely “Texan” hospitality venue for fans, partners and guests to gather from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Each day will feature programming and interactive opportunities such as Q&A sessions, mixology demonstrations, DJs, live bands and more.

All OLE package options, beginning at $5,949, include appearances by NFL Legends and the opportunity to purchase Club Nomadic tickets for Thursday and Friday:

Select Package : Upper level corner or end zone seats, VIP three-hour pre-game party in the NRG Arena, priority stadium access with early entry, priority option to book hotel rooms, transportation and additional exclusive experiences

: Upper level corner or end zone seats, VIP three-hour pre-game party in the NRG Arena, priority stadium access with early entry, priority option to book hotel rooms, transportation and additional exclusive experiences Elite Package : Lower level corner/end zone or upper level sideline seats, three-hour traditional pre-game tailgate party in the NRG Center featuring Texas style food, musical entertainment with beer and wine package, priority stadium access with early entry, premium parking, priority option to book hotel, transportation and additional exclusive experiences

: Lower level corner/end zone or upper level sideline seats, three-hour traditional pre-game tailgate party in the NRG Center featuring Texas style food, musical entertainment with beer and wine package, priority stadium access with early entry, premium parking, priority option to book hotel, transportation and additional exclusive experiences Premium Package: Corner club seats or sideline seats, VIP three-hour pre-game party in the NRG Center, priority stadium access with early entry, premium parking, priority option to book hotel, transportation and additional exclusive experiences

Corner club seats or sideline seats, VIP three-hour pre-game party in the NRG Center, priority stadium access with early entry, premium parking, priority option to book hotel, transportation and additional exclusive experiences Diamond Package: Sideline club seats, VIP three-hour pre-game party in the NRG Stadium, post-game 90-minute VIP party with on-field access after the Lombardi Trophy presentation, priority stadium access with early entry, premium parking, priority option to book hotel, transportation and additional exclusive experiences, including food offerings from James Beard-award winning chef, Chris Shepherd of Houston’s Underbelly

For more information on the various experiences offered by OLE, please visit nflonlocation.com.

To follow OLE on social channels:

# # #

About On Location Experiences

On Location Experiences is a premium experiential hospitality business owned by RedBird Capital Partners, Bruin Sports Capital, 32 Equity (the entity that oversees the NFL’s private equity efforts) and Jon Bon Jovi. On Location Experiences specializes in custom domestic and international event and hospitality experiences in the worlds of sports and entertainment. On Location is the official hospitality provider of the NFL, providing proprietary fan access to marquee NFL events, including the Super Bowl, Pro Bowl, NFL Draft, and International Series Games in London. On Location is expanding its offerings through new partnerships, including a joint venture with Ricky Kirshner, one of theentertainment industry’s preeminent event producers, as well as the acquisitions of Anthony Travel, the nation’s largest provider of sports and travel management services, Runaway Tours, the VIP hospitality business for premier music acts that was founded by Jon Bon Jovi, Kreate Inc, a full service live creative concept and production firm with a focus on the customer experience, and Jack Murphy’s Nomadic Entertainment to create exclusive music and high-end nightclub experiences, leading up to major sporting events. For more information about On Location Experiences, please visit www.NFLOnLocation.com.

About Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster is the global market leader in live event ticketing, digital marketing, and mobile fan engagement tools that drive over 530 million ticket transactions per year. Through exclusive partnerships with thousands of venues, artists, sports leagues, and arts and theater tours, Ticketmaster delivers unparalleled access to the most iconic live events to millions of fans worldwide. Ticketmaster is a division of Live Nation Entertainment, the world's leading live entertainment company.