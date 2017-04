| April 24, 2017 | Calendar

VH1 Save the Music Foundation’s Musically Mastered Menu series will be coming to LA for the first time at the Lombardi House. Attendees can enjoy food prepared by Antonia Lofaso Catering, live entertainment from Wrabel, and beautiful event décor curated by Nikki Martin. Tickets can be purchased here. 1717 N. Bronson Ave.