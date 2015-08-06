Letter from the Publisher: Late Spring 2017

By Alison Miller | April 17, 2017 | People

The latest from Los Angeles Confidential's Publisher, Alison Miller.

Celebrating Oscars week with the uber-talented Janelle Monáe.

In 1872, Susan B. Anthony was arrested and indicted for the crime of casting a vote in the presidential election at a time when women were prohibited to do so. In what is a now an infamous speech to the court, she bravely argued for the constitutional rights of all US citizens, and refused to pay her $100 fine. It took another 50 years until the 19th amendment passed, granting women the legal right to vote. Raised in a family where any discussion of religion, money, or politics was thought to be impolite, I have often refrained from sharing my own opinions surrounding these topics in public forums. Given the current political environment, it may be time to break that tradition!

In preparing for this, our annual Women of Influence issue, we met with and interviewed more than a dozen prominent, successful, insightful women. Regardless of individual party affiliation, never has the message from a single group been so aligned—each shared a resounding concern about the challenges to our assumed freedoms and human rights. Women have been mobilized in a way unseen for decades.

Kicking off our #instaLAC Zoe Saldana Winter Issue event with Courvoisier’s Silamith Weir.

“Life shrinks or expands in proportion to one’s courage,” Anaïs Nin once said. This revitalized level of engagement through protest marches, strikes, and lobbying efforts has certainly proven once again that women neither lack courage nor conviction. The publishing world often collides with the entertainment industry, which has frequently been accused of shallowness. But I must say, in recent months, I’ve experienced a great sense of pride as I’ve interacted with the Industry’s young starlets, including our last issue’s cover star, Janelle Monáe, who leverages her platform to effect change and to communicate the important messages of acceptance, inclusion, and equality.

Appreciating an important quote by Susan B. Anthony at The Huntington Library.

Women are also increasingly being cast in power roles, such as our current cover star, Neve Campbell, who plays a brilliant senate campaign manager in the upcoming and much anticipated season of House of Cards. We are so blessed to live in a city where women contribute so much to the political, economic and social structure. Here’s to all of you this month. Brava, sisters!