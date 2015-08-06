Letter from the Editor-in-Chief: Late Spring 2017

By Spencer Beck | April 17, 2017 | People

The latest from Los Angeles Confidential's Editor-in-Chief, Spencer Beck.

Celeb-rating our Oscars Issue with two electric ladies, publisher Alison Miller and cover star Janelle Monáe, at Palihouse West Hollywood.

Women rock ’n’ rule! Haven’t they always? Welcome to our annual Women’s Issue, where we shine a spotlight on a few of the players that make LA/Hollywood tick, from cover star Neve Campbell (House of Cards) and powerhouse producer Dany Garcia (Baywatch, the movie) to fashionista/philanthropist Elisabeth Weinstock and leading lady/funny gal Ari Graynor, who brings the iconic LA comedy scene of the 1970s to hilarious life in the buzzy new Showtime series I’m Dying Up Here, produced by Jim Carrey. At this magazine, it’s not only the women on our pages who inspire us but the leading ladies who work their magic behind the scenes.

Once a year, it’s my pleasure to lift the veil and call out a few of the dames who daily rock my world. And, yes, rule… Here in LA, our publisher Alison Miller is a tall, brunette force to be reckoned with. For five years, we’ve butted heads ever-so-slightly, laughed ever-so-muchly, and, in the end, joined up to fashion a fun, fast, and furious magazine romp through this great city of ours. In my 30-plus years of collab-ing with biz-whiz publishers, Alison is perhaps the smartest. She is filled with good ideas, appreciates quality editorial—and writes her own pub notes (not always the case!). She also throws a GREAT party. Good office wife to have.

Taking in DTLA views from 3033 Wilshire with Winter Issue cover queen Zoe Saldana and Instagram king Eric Rutherford.

By her side is associate publisher Valerie Robles, a long-time colleague and dear friend, for whom no task is too daunting. She just “gets” it. It’s a great team. We are also blessed in LA with the extraordinary talent of our VP of creative and fashion, Ann Song, with whom I’ve been working for 13 years. She’s my other office wife. (It’s sort of an old-school Mormon thing here.) Hardworking (does Ann ever sleep?) and maddeningly detail-obsessed (we share that), Ann is famous for her integrity when it comes to pictures, layouts, art, and fashion. She is no “girl next door.” If it’s not the best it can be, you better take your wares and go next door.

At the end of the day, the magazines are as beautiful as they are because of her mania for quality. Kudos also to our office manager, Kristine Guevarra, who, besides her myriad other duties, patiently sits with me as I attempt to master the latest social media formats at lightning speed. Love her. At our headquarters in my hometown of New York, the Venusian power posse presides with equal formidableness (is that a word?). Our photo director, Lisa Rosenthal Bader, is a New Yorker in the very best sense of the word. Brilliant, tough, no-nonsense, with an unerring eye for quality photography. I inevitably defer to Lisa, who knows a good photo from a less good one.

Toasting the LA Phil in grand style at a patron’s dinner with Krug champagne CEO Maggie Henríquez.

Call out, as well, to senior fashion editor Faye Power, and the whole fashion team, who are as eager as they are hardworking. Not to mention, well, chic! With all due respect, of course, none of these tough, funny, fashionable, fascinating gals are any match for my dear old mom. I’ve had very good training. And thank God! #thewomenoflac #spencersangels