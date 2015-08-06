    

LAC x The Harmonist

| November 17, 2016 | Parties

On November 17, 2016, The Harmonist, the French Maison de Parfum, and Los Angeles Confidential invited a select group of guests to the US flagship boutique to celebrate a night of fragrance and feng shui. Located on Melrose Place in West Hollywood, the 1,000-square-foot-plus boutique is filled with an array of precious materials, marble and parlor-esque lounge areas, with globe-shaped olfactoriums used to introduce all 10 elixirs. Throughout the evening trained professionals guided guests through the alignment process to discover their own unique scent, with individual paper floral corsages and pins created for guests to sample their selected attribute on. Attendees enjoyed some retail therapy while sipping on specialty cocktails featuring Midori Melon Liqueur and Sauza 901 Tequila.

Tags: events parties galleries photos

Photos by Reza Allahbakhshi

