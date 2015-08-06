LAC Men's Issue Celebration

| November 15, 2016 | Parties

Los Angeles Confidential magazine hosted an intimate cocktail celebration in honor of its annual Men’s Issue on November 15, 2016. Guests had an opportunity to mingle in the lobby lounge at Palihouse Holloway in West Hollywood while sipping on specialty cocktails and lite bites. Nizuc Resort & Spa, Casa Noble Tequila and Voss artesian water supported the evening, which featured fashion designer Waraire Boswell, actress Zulay Henao and Olympic gymnast Danell Leyva among others.