December 12, 2016

74th Annual Golden Globes Award Nominations
December 9, 2016

March of Dimes Annual Celebration of Babies Luncheon
December 8, 2016

The Hilhaven Lodge Hosts Event on Jimmy Kimmel's Back Lot

December 20, 2016

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays
December 19, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang out in LA?
December 12, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn Party in LA?

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels
December 9, 2016

Private Dining Rooms in LA Perfect for Hosting a Dinner Party

December 8, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree
November 29, 2016

6 LA Homes With Luxe Fire Pits
November 8, 2016

5 LA Homes with Cozy Fireplaces

December 22, 2016

5 Furry Bags to Add a Cozy Touch to Your Winter Wardrobe
December 21, 2016

Gucci's New DIY Collection Is the Perfect Way to Treat Yourself This Season
December 20, 2016

6 Cool Charms to Dress up Your Handbag for the New Year
Search Our Site

LA Tastemakers Tell Us What They Want for the Holidays

By Jessica Estrada | December 7, 2016 | People

Don’t know what to ask Santa Claus for Christmas? Let the wish lists of these LA tastemakers inspire yours.

Jessica Lall, President and CEO of Central City Association

JessicaLall_LACWishList.jpg

“Having just gotten married this fall, my husband and I are taking our honeymoon to South Africa and Mozambique over the holidays. Our experience-based wish list includes: lions spotting on safari, scuba diving with whale sharks, and sipping quality Pinotage in South Africa’s wine country.”

Danika Brysha, Founder and CEO of Model Meals

DanikaBrysha_LACWishList_Credit_SleevesUpProductions.jpg

“Lately my life is all about simplifying. I’m getting rid of a lot of ‘stuff’ and opting more for experiences and services. When I started my meal delivery business, Model Meals, I realized just how much energy and time I saved by automating my healthy food. Automating my workouts with ClassPass or my meditations with the Chopra Center app have been so helpful, and I’m eager to try acupuncture, so a gift card for any of those things would be so exciting. I want some new fun Goldsheep workout leggings. They have anything from tacos to pineapples to holiday prints. And I can’t wait to get my hands on the new Whole30 cookbook. I’m obsessed with the BoxyGirl organizer. It is clear and chic and holds all my jewelry and essential oils next to my bed. I could use 10 more of those! Lastly, I’d love tickets to a wellness or networking event like Summit Series or Wanderlust. Getting away with like-minded people to grow, connect, and inspire is right up my alley! Oh, and maybe add a boyfriend to the end of the list.”

Ivan Estrada, Douglas Elliman Real Estate Agent

IvanEstrada_LACWishList.jpg

“On my wish list this year is a vacation to the Fiji Islands. My dream has always been to stay on a bungalow sitting over the ocean. I work 24/7 so a vacation [away] from the normal day conveniences and life's hustles would be amazing!”

Tania and Ladan Shayan, Co- Founders of Shay Fine Jewelry

TaniaLadanShayan_LACWishList_Credit_JeffVespa.jpg

"We recently opened a new private showroom and office space in WeHo, and a fantastic piece of art would really make the space feel like home. If we’re dreaming big, an LA-themed Ed Ruscha canvas would top our wish list, or of course, Damien Hirst’s ‘For the Love of God’ (the famous skull encrusted in flawless diamonds) would work perfectly among all the jewels. If all else fails, we’re dreaming of a white Christmas. Can you imagine snowflakes dusting the Hollywood Hills for the holidays?”

Daniel Sheehan, Founder of Sheehan & Co.

DanielSheehan_LACWishList.jpg

“My holiday wish list this year includes a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 20-year family reserve. There’s nothing like a good, rare glass of American whiskey after a long day of work in the studio. Second, would be a vintage Harley-Davidson to hit the road on a trip up North come spring. And finally, the last item on my wish list would be a vintage Omega watch. “

Danielle Papin, Co-Founder of Pyrrha Jewelry

DanielleWadePapin_LACWishList.jpg

“[My husband, Wade, and I’s] favorite restaurant in LA is Crossroads Kitchen on Melrose, so the ultimate gift would be a private cooking class with chef Tal Ronnen, but we’d settle for his cookbook. Wade always has something from Bar Keeper on his list—either vintage glassware or a rare spirit. I’ll probably ask for Pour l’air scented soy candles. They look and smell beautiful. Plus, each one tells a personal story.”

Colette Steckel, Designer of Colette Jewelry

ColetteSteckel_LACWishList.jpg

“The biggest ‘thing’ I'm wishing for this holiday season is unlimited time with my friends and family. I just want to celebrate with them and dance a lot! As far as items I'm lusting for, the list is a bit endless. There is a Valentino embellished leather jacket with studs and fringe that I know I would live in. I'm obsessing over this red wool cape from Gucci's fall 2016 runway. For my holiday dance parties, I want to wear an embroidered Valentino gown with stars, moons, and planets all over it—that I would definitely pair with my diamond Galaxia crown. There's also a Saint Laurent black velvet long dress that I'm into. I know it would work for anything from holiday dinners, to my Paris fashion week presentations and everything in between.”

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only invites from our luxe partners, like Fashion Island, where you can get great deals for Christmas!
 
 
Tags: holidays gift guide gifts wish list _feature
Categories: People

PHOTOGRAPHY COURTESY OF SLEEVES UP PRODUCTIONS (BRYSHA); JEFF VESPA (SHAYAN)

