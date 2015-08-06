By Jessica Estrada | December 7, 2016 | People

Don’t know what to ask Santa Claus for Christmas? Let the wish lists of these LA tastemakers inspire yours.

Jessica Lall, President and CEO of Central City Association

“Having just gotten married this fall, my husband and I are taking our honeymoon to South Africa and Mozambique over the holidays. Our experience-based wish list includes: lions spotting on safari, scuba diving with whale sharks, and sipping quality Pinotage in South Africa’s wine country.”

Danika Brysha, Founder and CEO of Model Meals

“Lately my life is all about simplifying. I’m getting rid of a lot of ‘stuff’ and opting more for experiences and services. When I started my meal delivery business, Model Meals, I realized just how much energy and time I saved by automating my healthy food. Automating my workouts with ClassPass or my meditations with the Chopra Center app have been so helpful, and I’m eager to try acupuncture, so a gift card for any of those things would be so exciting. I want some new fun Goldsheep workout leggings. They have anything from tacos to pineapples to holiday prints. And I can’t wait to get my hands on the new Whole30 cookbook. I’m obsessed with the BoxyGirl organizer. It is clear and chic and holds all my jewelry and essential oils next to my bed. I could use 10 more of those! Lastly, I’d love tickets to a wellness or networking event like Summit Series or Wanderlust. Getting away with like-minded people to grow, connect, and inspire is right up my alley! Oh, and maybe add a boyfriend to the end of the list.”

Ivan Estrada, Douglas Elliman Real Estate Agent

“On my wish list this year is a vacation to the Fiji Islands. My dream has always been to stay on a bungalow sitting over the ocean. I work 24/7 so a vacation [away] from the normal day conveniences and life's hustles would be amazing!”

Tania and Ladan Shayan, Co- Founders of Shay Fine Jewelry

"We recently opened a new private showroom and office space in WeHo, and a fantastic piece of art would really make the space feel like home. If we’re dreaming big, an LA-themed Ed Ruscha canvas would top our wish list, or of course, Damien Hirst’s ‘For the Love of God’ (the famous skull encrusted in flawless diamonds) would work perfectly among all the jewels. If all else fails, we’re dreaming of a white Christmas. Can you imagine snowflakes dusting the Hollywood Hills for the holidays?”

Daniel Sheehan, Founder of Sheehan & Co.

“My holiday wish list this year includes a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle 20-year family reserve. There’s nothing like a good, rare glass of American whiskey after a long day of work in the studio. Second, would be a vintage Harley-Davidson to hit the road on a trip up North come spring. And finally, the last item on my wish list would be a vintage Omega watch. “

Danielle Papin, Co-Founder of Pyrrha Jewelry

“[My husband, Wade, and I’s] favorite restaurant in LA is Crossroads Kitchen on Melrose, so the ultimate gift would be a private cooking class with chef Tal Ronnen, but we’d settle for his cookbook. Wade always has something from Bar Keeper on his list—either vintage glassware or a rare spirit. I’ll probably ask for Pour l’air scented soy candles. They look and smell beautiful. Plus, each one tells a personal story.”

Colette Steckel, Designer of Colette Jewelry

“The biggest ‘thing’ I'm wishing for this holiday season is unlimited time with my friends and family. I just want to celebrate with them and dance a lot! As far as items I'm lusting for, the list is a bit endless. There is a Valentino embellished leather jacket with studs and fringe that I know I would live in. I'm obsessing over this red wool cape from Gucci's fall 2016 runway. For my holiday dance parties, I want to wear an embroidered Valentino gown with stars, moons, and planets all over it—that I would definitely pair with my diamond Galaxia crown. There's also a Saint Laurent black velvet long dress that I'm into. I know it would work for anything from holiday dinners, to my Paris fashion week presentations and everything in between.”