How Victoria's Secret Models Stay Healthy During the Holidays

By Jordi Lippe | December 5, 2016 | People

From longtime Angel Adriana Lima to newer talents like Romee Strijd, we caught up with seven Victoria’s Secret models at The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris on November 30 to ask them how they stayed in tip-top shape during the ever-tempting holiday season.

Adriana Lima and Elsa Hosk lead the charge at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris on November 30.

The Victoria’s Secret models have been prepping for weeks (more like months) for the fashion show that filmed on November 30 in Paris and will air on CBS Monday, December 5 at 10 p.m. All of those veggies and workouts made for some of the industry’s flattest stomachs, most toned legs, and perkiest butts, but what happens when the holidays come around and they’re tempted to indulge a little?

“You have to balance,” Adriana Lima revealed. “Forget about being healthy. Eat what you want to eat and then go to the gym. That’s all you have to do.” Her fellow Angel Josephine Skriver agreed saying, “Don’t overdo it. Take everything in moderation. Make sure you work out. That’s why I work out a lot, so I can eat a lot. I’m not missing a holiday meal!”

Taylor Swift’s bestie Martha Hunt and Angel Elsa Hosk revealed that their secret is to just take a stroll in the neighborhood. “Don’t deprive yourself, but make sure to fit your workouts in on the go. Even if you have stay at your family’s house, take a jog around the neighborhood. Do whatever you can to get out,” Martha told us. “In my family we have a tradition where we go for a Christmas walk and it’s a really long two-hour walk in the freezing cold. So, after that you’re allowed to eat whatever you want,” added Elsa.

For Romee Strijd, it’s all about knowing what she’s putting in her body. “I like cooking a lot, so I help my mom to prepare some nice healthy dishes,” she told us. “I always make sure I make a couple of dishes myself and a kind of healthy dessert.”

PINK spokesmodel Rachel Hilbert admitted she too will indulge in her mom’s holiday dishes, but also has a green juice on hand. “I love Juice Press and will pop an all greens one here and there,” she said. “But, I only like to have green juices that have just greens in them because when you drink ones with apple there’s a lot of sugar. Other than that, I just watch what I eat during the holidays.”

And one lovely lady said she doesn’t even bother trying to stick to a strict regimen. “Don’t even try to stay healthy,” Bella Hadid told us. “I love a good Christmas meal. I don’t feel you should deprive yourself of food. Enjoy!”