December 12, 2016

74th Annual Golden Globes Award Nominations
December 9, 2016

March of Dimes Annual Celebration of Babies Luncheon
December 8, 2016

The Hilhaven Lodge Hosts Event on Jimmy Kimmel's Back Lot

December 20, 2016

Martha Stewart Shares Her Favorite Hostess Gifts for the Holidays
December 19, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez Hang out in LA?
December 12, 2016

Spotted: Where Did Jennifer Aniston and Olivia Munn Party in LA?

December 22, 2016

Ladurée Brings French Pastries to the LA Masses
December 20, 2016

LA's Fine Dining Restaurants Come to the City's Hottest Hotels
December 9, 2016

Private Dining Rooms in LA Perfect for Hosting a Dinner Party

December 8, 2016

8 Fancy Ornaments to Dress up Your Christmas Tree
November 29, 2016

6 LA Homes With Luxe Fire Pits
November 8, 2016

5 LA Homes with Cozy Fireplaces

December 22, 2016

5 Furry Bags to Add a Cozy Touch to Your Winter Wardrobe
December 21, 2016

Gucci's New DIY Collection Is the Perfect Way to Treat Yourself This Season
December 20, 2016

6 Cool Charms to Dress up Your Handbag for the New Year
How Victoria's Secret Models Stay Healthy During the Holidays

By Jordi Lippe | December 5, 2016 | People

Share

From longtime Angel Adriana Lima to newer talents like Romee Strijd, we caught up with seven Victoria’s Secret models at The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Paris on November 30 to ask them how they stayed in tip-top shape during the ever-tempting holiday season.

Victoria's Secret Angels.

Adriana Lima and Elsa Hosk lead the charge at the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Grand Palais in Paris on November 30.

The Victoria’s Secret models have been prepping for weeks (more like months) for the fashion show that filmed on November 30 in Paris and will air on CBS Monday, December 5 at 10 p.m. All of those veggies and workouts made for some of the industry’s flattest stomachs, most toned legs, and perkiest butts, but what happens when the holidays come around and they’re tempted to indulge a little?

“You have to balance,” Adriana Lima revealed. “Forget about being healthy. Eat what you want to eat and then go to the gym. That’s all you have to do.” Her fellow Angel Josephine Skriver agreed saying, “Don’t overdo it. Take everything in moderation. Make sure you work out. That’s why I work out a lot, so I can eat a lot. I’m not missing a holiday meal!”

Taylor Swift’s bestie Martha Hunt and Angel Elsa Hosk revealed that their secret is to just take a stroll in the neighborhood. “Don’t deprive yourself, but make sure to fit your workouts in on the go. Even if you have stay at your family’s house, take a jog around the neighborhood. Do whatever you can to get out,” Martha told us. “In my family we have a tradition where we go for a Christmas walk and it’s a really long two-hour walk in the freezing cold. So, after that you’re allowed to eat whatever you want,” added Elsa.

For Romee Strijd, it’s all about knowing what she’s putting in her body. “I like cooking a lot, so I help my mom to prepare some nice healthy dishes,” she told us. “I always make sure I make a couple of dishes myself and a kind of healthy dessert.”

PINK spokesmodel Rachel Hilbert admitted she too will indulge in her mom’s holiday dishes, but also has a green juice on hand. “I love Juice Press and will pop an all greens one here and there,” she said. “But, I only like to have green juices that have just greens in them because when you drink ones with apple there’s a lot of sugar. Other than that, I just watch what I eat during the holidays.”

And one lovely lady said she doesn’t even bother trying to stick to a strict regimen. “Don’t even try to stay healthy,” Bella Hadid told us. “I love a good Christmas meal. I don’t feel you should deprive yourself of food. Enjoy!”

Want more awesome content like this? Sign up and get our best articles delivered straight to your inbox, as well as other subscriber-only invites from our luxe partners, like Fashion Island, where you can get great deals for Christmas!
 
 
Tags: models health exercise victoria's secret diet fashion shows _feature
Categories: People

Photograph by Mehdi Taamallah/Nurphoto

